Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents Willy Wonka Jr.
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents Willy Wonka Jr.
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents Willy Wonka Jr. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem. This adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book includes songs from the 1971 film as well as new songs that will delight audiences. Follow Charlie Bucket on his journey from a golden ticket to the chocolate factory.
Charles A. Brown Ice House
$14.00 with fees
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
610-332-1400
Charles A. Brown Ice House
56 River StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
610-704-6974
ckplayers@outlook.com