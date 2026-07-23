Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra presents Valley Vivaldi Chamber Ensemble Concert
Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra presents Valley Vivaldi Chamber Ensemble Concert
WDIY is pleased to partner with the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra presenting Valley Vivaldi, Chamber Ensemble Concerts on Sunday, August 23 at 7 PM at Wesley Church in Bethlehem.
Valley Vivaldi is the Lehigh Valley’s intimate Baroque chamber concert series. Under the direction of Michael Avagliano, the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra features works by J.S. Bach, Johann Joachim Quantz, G.F. Handel, Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Antonio Vivaldi.
For more information, call 610-434-7811 or visit pasinfonia.org.
Tickets are $28.25 to $44.70 with all-in pricing, including fees and taxes. Students are free, with no online student ticket required. Student tickets may be requested at the door.
Wesley Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra
610 434-7811
cbachman@pasinfonia.org
Wesley Church
2540 Center StBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017
610-865-5715
info@wesleychurch.com