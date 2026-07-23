Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra presents Valley Vivaldi Chamber Ensemble Concert

WDIY is pleased to partner with the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra presenting Valley Vivaldi, Chamber Ensemble Concerts on Sunday, August 23 at 7 PM at Wesley Church in Bethlehem.

Valley Vivaldi is the Lehigh Valley’s intimate Baroque chamber concert series. Under the direction of Michael Avagliano, the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra features works by J.S. Bach, Johann Joachim Quantz, G.F. Handel, Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Antonio Vivaldi.

For more information, call 610-434-7811 or visit pasinfonia.org.

Tickets are $28.25 to $44.70 with all-in pricing, including fees and taxes. Students are free, with no online student ticket required. Student tickets may be requested at the door.