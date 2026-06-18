Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Sheila The Magical: The Princess and The Frog Prince, Part 2
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Sheila The Magical: The Princess and The Frog Prince, Part 2
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Sheila The Magical: The Princess and The Frog Prince, Part 2 at the Schubert Theatre. When a mysterious spell transforms her entire family into animals, Princess Sheila must navigate enchanted forests, decode riddles with rhythm, and use her street smarts to break the curse. With music, laughs, and plenty of magic, this family-friendly sequel is fun for all ages.
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
Adult $18.50 / Youth $14.50
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station AveCenter Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100