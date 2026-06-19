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Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare for Kids: Romeo and Juliet

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare for Kids: Romeo and Juliet

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare for Kids: Romeo and Juliet on the Main Stage. This high-energy, one-hour production is designed for children ages 4 to 10 and families of all ages to actively experience Shakespeare’s vibrant language and characters. Using songs, puppets, and scenes from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare for Kids introduces young audiences to Shakespeare in a welcoming, super kid-friendly environment.

Full performance schedule:
Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 AM
Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM
Tuesday, July 28 at 10:00 AM
Friday, July 31 at 10:00 AM
Saturday, August 1 at 10:00 AM

The Saturday, August 1 performance is a relaxed and sensory-friendly performance.

DeSales University Labuda Center for the Perfroming Arts
Adult $12.00; Youth $11.00
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
https://www.pashakespeare.org/

Artist Group Info

https://pashakespeare.org/shakespeare-for-kids/
DeSales University Labuda Center for the Perfroming Arts
2755 Station Valley Ave
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-WILL
https://psftickets.desales.edu/TheatreManager/2/login?event=0