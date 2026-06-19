Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare for Kids: Romeo and Juliet on the Main Stage. This high-energy, one-hour production is designed for children ages 4 to 10 and families of all ages to actively experience Shakespeare’s vibrant language and characters. Using songs, puppets, and scenes from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare for Kids introduces young audiences to Shakespeare in a welcoming, super kid-friendly environment.

Full performance schedule:

Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 AM

Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM

Tuesday, July 28 at 10:00 AM

Friday, July 31 at 10:00 AM

Saturday, August 1 at 10:00 AM

The Saturday, August 1 performance is a relaxed and sensory-friendly performance.