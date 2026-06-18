Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo & Juliet on the Main Stage. In a world of hate, they dared to love. Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy follows Romeo and Juliet as their love defies an ancient feud between the Montagues and Capulets, racing from the hope of a moonlit balcony to one of theatre’s most devastating conclusions.

Full performance schedule:

Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 PM

Friday, July 10 at 7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 PM

Friday, July 24 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 PM

