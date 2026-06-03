Peace Camp (Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp)

Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp (Peace Camp)

July 27 – 31, 2026 (9 AM – NOON)

First Presbyterian Church – Allentown - THIS IS NOT A CHURCH EVENT. They allow us to use their grounds. Please call the LEPOCO office, 610-691-8730, with any questions you may have.

Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp (Peace Camp) takes place most summers in late July. Founded in 1990, this one-week camp involves children (Kindergarten through 7th grade) and teen and adult volunteers in fun and creative songs, games, stories, craft projects, mostly in small groups, with a focus on peace and justice themes.

youngpeoplemakingpeace@gmail.com 610-691-8730