Peace Camp (Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp)
Peace Camp (Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp)
Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp (Peace Camp)
July 27 – 31, 2026 (9 AM – NOON)
First Presbyterian Church – Allentown - THIS IS NOT A CHURCH EVENT. They allow us to use their grounds. Please call the LEPOCO office, 610-691-8730, with any questions you may have.
Young People Making Peace Summer Day Camp (Peace Camp) takes place most summers in late July. Founded in 1990, this one-week camp involves children (Kindergarten through 7th grade) and teen and adult volunteers in fun and creative songs, games, stories, craft projects, mostly in small groups, with a focus on peace and justice themes.
youngpeoplemakingpeace@gmail.com 610-691-8730
First Presbyterian Church of Allentown
$10-$50
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
LEPOCO Peace Center
6106918730
lepoco@fast.net
Artist Group Info
First Presbyterian Church of Allentown
3231 West Tilghman StreetAllentown, Pennsylvania 18104
610-395-3781
info@fpcallentown.org