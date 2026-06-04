New Plays Festival showcases Teen Playwrights

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department and Production Arts Department present the 2026 New Plays Festival (NPF) on Friday, May 29 at 7 PM.

This annual festival is an artistic endeavor in the school’s theatre curriculum featuring four plays written, directed, and performed by upperclassmen theatre students and designed by production arts students. The event brings together skills acquired in script writing, directing and acting classes as students fully take on the challenges of creating new works for the stage.

Tickets are $8-$14 and can be purchased at CharterArts.org.

