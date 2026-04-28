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Mindful Papermaking Workshops

Mindful Papermaking Workshops

Join us for a free, two-part papermaking and visual journal workshop series designed specifically for seniors, led by teaching artist and art therapist Donna Fedak. This creative experience offers a welcoming space to explore hands-on artmaking while connecting with others in the community. Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged.

During the first session at the Allentown Art Museum, participants will create handmade paper.

In the second session at the Allentown Public Library, that paper will be transformed into a mixed-media visual journal. Extra handmade paper will be available for those unable to attend the first session.

Please call the library or visit the event calendar at allentownpl.org to register
First session Thursday May 28, 2-4pm
Allentown Art Museum 31 N. 5th St., Allentown
610-432-4333

Second session Tuesday June 2, 2-4pm
Allentown Public Library 1210 Hamilton St., Allentown
610-820-2400

Allentown Public Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Allentown Public Library
610-820-2400, extension 2
allentownplref@allentownpl.org
www.allentownpl.org
Allentown Public Library
1210 Hamilton Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102
6108202400
aplref@apl.com
www.allentownpl.org/gardening-expert-mike-mcgrath/