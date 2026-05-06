Jazz Upstairs: The Clarice Assad Trio
Jazz Upstairs: The Clarice Assad Trio
Don’t miss Grammy nominated Clarice Assad, Allentown Symphony Orchestra’s Composer-in-Residence, as she brings her award-winning artistry to Jazz Upstairs in an intimate trio setting. A masterful fusion of Brazilian rhythms, jazz, classical textures, and soulful vocals, Assad delivers captivating originals and inventive interpretations—all with her signature improvisational flair.
Miller Symphony Hall - Rodale Room, Third Floor
$33 - $38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Miller Symphony Hall - Rodale Room, Third Floor
23 N. 6th St.Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org