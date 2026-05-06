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Jazz Upstairs: The Clarice Assad Trio

Jazz Upstairs: The Clarice Assad Trio

Don’t miss Grammy nominated Clarice Assad, Allentown Symphony Orchestra’s Composer-in-Residence, as she brings her award-winning artistry to Jazz Upstairs in an intimate trio setting. A masterful fusion of Brazilian rhythms, jazz, classical textures, and soulful vocals, Assad delivers captivating originals and inventive interpretations—all with her signature improvisational flair.

Miller Symphony Hall - Rodale Room, Third Floor
$33 - $38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets
Miller Symphony Hall - Rodale Room, Third Floor
23 N. 6th St.
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org
https://www.millersymphonyhall.org