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IceHouse DIY Presents: Rock n' Grow 2026

IceHouse DIY Presents: Rock n' Grow 2026

WE NEED YOUR HELP AT THE ICEHOUSE! IceHouse DIY is bringing back the Rock n’ Grow! Join us for some gardening fun, a Sand Island cleanup, environmental organization tabling inside, all while enjoying a beautiful serenade on a *hopefully* sunny Sunday from Hannah Lane, Forrester Grey, and Leema Mountain. 🌸

🌞 This is a family friendly event, all are welcome! We will have gloves and tools available but feel free to bring your own! 🌞

The Ice House
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

IceHouse DIY
icehousetonightpunkdiy@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/icehouse.diy/
The Ice House
56 River St
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
https://icehouse-arts.org/