IceHouse DIY Presents: Rock n' Grow 2026

WE NEED YOUR HELP AT THE ICEHOUSE! IceHouse DIY is bringing back the Rock n’ Grow! Join us for some gardening fun, a Sand Island cleanup, environmental organization tabling inside, all while enjoying a beautiful serenade on a *hopefully* sunny Sunday from Hannah Lane, Forrester Grey, and Leema Mountain. 🌸

🌞 This is a family friendly event, all are welcome! We will have gloves and tools available but feel free to bring your own! 🌞