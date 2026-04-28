HELD: A Couples Creative Experience

HELD: An Evening for Couples with Kelly Forté & Bill Childs

When was the last time you and your partner made something together that had nothing to do with a decision, a schedule, or figuring out what to have for dinner?

Not a date night where you sit across from each other and do the same conversation you always do, but something where you actually get to use your hands and get a little bit lost in creativity and get to see what comes out on the other side.

HELD is an evening of intuitive painting and conversation for couples, guided by fine artist Kelly Forté and creative director Bill Childs. Over the course of the night, Kelly walks you through each of the seven energy centers in the body, and for each one you paint whatever comes up on your own canvas while Bill guides the dialogue between you and your partner. You don't need to know how to paint and you don't need to know anything about chakras or energy work. You just need to be willing to pick up a brush and be a little surprised by what happens.

You go home with two paintings and whatever opened up between you while you were making them.

Goes perfect with a bottle of wine and some light snacks (bring what feels good for you!).

$175 per couple. Limited to six couples per evening.