Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass
$39 to $50.32 (fees included)
Greensky Bluegrass has spent more than 20 years building a devoted following with their genre-blending sound, heartfelt songwriting, and electrifying live performances. Known for selling out iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman, the band continues to connect with fans through authentic stories and high-energy shows.
Sherman Theater
$39 to $50.32 (fees included)
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Sherman Theater
524 Main StreetStroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com