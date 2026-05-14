Green Building United's Sustainability Symposium

the Sustainability Symposium is Green Building United’s signature annual gathering, bringing together leaders, practitioners, and advocates who are shaping the future of sustainable buildings in our region. The event is a full day of inspiring sessions, hands-on tours, and meaningful conversations that advance healthier, safer, and more equitable communities. It showcases cutting-edge projects, bold ideas, and the people driving progress across the built environment—from high-performance design and clean energy to community-centered development. Whether you’re deep in the work or just getting started, you’ll leave energized, informed, and connected.