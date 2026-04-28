Frank DiBussolo’s Jazz Connection Series – A Rotating Showcase of Jazz Artists; Featuring Duetto

Frank DiBussolo’s Jazz Connection Series returns with a standout collaboration between both GRAMMY-nominated artists Soprano Jacqueline Ballarin and guitarist Dr. Frank DiBussolo, called Duetto.

The duo has been performing together across the country for more than a decade. Past appearances include New York City’s longest-running cabaret Theater, The Duplex, Lehigh Valley’s WFMZ-TV Music Mondays, and numerous American Songbook showcases. Joining them is extraordinary Bassist Vince Fay, whose Broadway credits include: School of Rock – The Musical, Catch Me If You Can, Footloose, King David, Grease, Metro and as top session bassist, he is featured on many hit records. Blending Ballarin’s luminous voice with DiBussolo’s masterful jazz guitar and Fay’s dynamic bass, the trio brings audiences a performance of beloved standards, cabaret gems, and inspired musical storytelling.

