Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, in partnership with the Authority of Cumberland County, presents the 19th annual ECO Fair: Artful Living, Handmade & Homegrown on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. ECO Fair is a free event inspired by natural and artful living, featuring local gardening clubs, including Rutgers Master Gardeners with various native and wildlife-friendly plants, locally grown herbs and vegetables for sale, handmade works of New Jersey artists, environmental organizations, Nature Trail tours, eco-friendly activities for families, live music, and more.

This year, CU Maurice River’s Keynote Speaker, Jennifer Brown, Collection Manager for the Glass Flowers at Harvard University, will be presenting “The Glass Flowers at Harvard University: Marvels of Art and Science.” Join us in the Event Center at 1 p.m. as Jennifer discusses one of Harvard University’s most famous treasures, the internationally acclaimed Ware Collection of Blaschka Glass Models of Plants, better known as the Glass Flowers.

Admission to all WheatonArts exhibits and Artist Studio demonstrations is free and open to the public for the day, part of WheatonArts Family Days, presented by PNC Arts Alive. Supply your zip code at the Gate and receive a FREE Eco-shopping bag, courtesy of the Authority of Cumberland County. One per adult, while supplies last. Children have an opportunity to design their own bag at the Authority booth while supplies last.

WheatonArts is located at GPS: 1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332