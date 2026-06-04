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Calling all jazz lovers! JAZZ CAFE at Charter Arts

Calling all jazz lovers! JAZZ CAFE at Charter Arts

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department will present its last JAZZ CAFE of the school year on Thursday, June 4th at 7 PM.

This popular series features the school's talented student musicians and vocalists from the Jazz Lab Band, 11/12 Jazz and Modern Music Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, and After School Jazz Club.

Whether you’re a devoted jazz enthusiast or simply looking for an entertaining night out, JAZZ CAFE offers something for everyone.

Tickets are $8 General Admission for All. Purchase online at CharteArts.org or at the door.

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
$8 General Admission
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

agillette@charterarts.org
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
321 East 3rd Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org
www.CharterArts.org