© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Allentown Band: American Salute to Juneteenth

Allentown Band: American Salute to Juneteenth

The Allentown Band presents a program celebrating America's 250th anniversary and Juneteenth. Joining the Band are Eric Fennell, tenor, and the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church Gospel Choir. Works by Morton Gould, Mark Camphouse, Aaron Copland, William Grant Still, Richard Smallwood, and more will be on the program.

Christ Lutheran Church
Free admission
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Christ Lutheran Church
610-433-4271
info@christ-atown.org
https://www.christ-atown.org/

Artist Group Info

The Allentown Band
https://allentownband.com/
Christ Lutheran Church
1245 Hamilton St
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102
610.433.4271
info@christ-atown.org
www.christ-atown.org