Allentown Band: American Salute to Juneteenth
Allentown Band: American Salute to Juneteenth
The Allentown Band presents a program celebrating America's 250th anniversary and Juneteenth. Joining the Band are Eric Fennell, tenor, and the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church Gospel Choir. Works by Morton Gould, Mark Camphouse, Aaron Copland, William Grant Still, Richard Smallwood, and more will be on the program.
Christ Lutheran Church
Free admission
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Christ Lutheran Church
610-433-4271
info@christ-atown.org
Artist Group Info
The Allentown Band
Christ Lutheran Church
1245 Hamilton StAllentown, Pennsylvania 18102
610.433.4271
info@christ-atown.org