Abby London - Comedy Magic Show

Comedy Magic Show with Abby London is the perfect getaway on a hot summer day!

Abby London became a professional magician in 1997. Her shows are the product of decades pouring time and treasure into creating a premium experience. It's more than magic… each of her shows is a variety show. Expect to see a mix of magic, comedy, mind reading, and music. The animals in her magic shows talk to the audience! And there will also be a guest appearance by talking dinosaur! You don’t want to miss that!

