Abby London - Comedy Magic Show
Abby London - Comedy Magic Show
Comedy Magic Show with Abby London is the perfect getaway on a hot summer day!
Abby London became a professional magician in 1997. Her shows are the product of decades pouring time and treasure into creating a premium experience. It's more than magic… each of her shows is a variety show. Expect to see a mix of magic, comedy, mind reading, and music. The animals in her magic shows talk to the audience! And there will also be a guest appearance by talking dinosaur! You don’t want to miss that!
Sellersville Theater 1894
12.50 - 16.00
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
Artist Group Info
Dana@st94.com
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple AveSellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com