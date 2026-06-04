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Abby London - Comedy Magic Show

Abby London - Comedy Magic Show

Comedy Magic Show with Abby London is the perfect getaway on a hot summer day!

Abby London became a professional magician in 1997. Her shows are the product of decades pouring time and treasure into creating a premium experience. It's more than magic… each of her shows is a variety show. Expect to see a mix of magic, comedy, mind reading, and music. The animals in her magic shows talk to the audience! And there will also be a guest appearance by talking dinosaur! You don’t want to miss that!

Sellersville Theater 1894
12.50 - 16.00
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
https://www.st94.com

Artist Group Info

Dana@st94.com
Sellersville Theater 1894
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple Ave
Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com
http://www.st94.com