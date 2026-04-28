AAUW 64th Annual Used Book Fair

64th AAUW Annual Used Book Fair in April 2026

The Bethlehem Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be holding its 64th Annual Used Book Fair from Thursday, April 23 through Monday, April 27, 2026 at the Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink (345 Illick’s Mill Road).

Thousands of donated, gently used books (and CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records) will be sorted and organized on 170 tables set up on the ice rink. Categories include children and teens, mystery, science fiction and paranormal, literature, history and politics, biography, sports, cooking, home and hobbies, travel, photography, art, music, puzzles, gardening, large print, collectible books and more. Most will be priced from $1 to $5.

Thursday, April 23rd, 2 to 6 pm, PREVIEW DAY with admission ($20 fee from 2-4 pm; $15 from 4-6)

Friday, April 24th, 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday, April 25th, 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, April 26th, noon to 5 pm, HALF PRICE DAY

Monday, April 27th, 9 am to noon, BAG DAY, $10 per bag

Cash or checks; no credit cards.

Book sale proceeds benefit college scholarships for local women.

Donations will be accepted March 31 to April 20, 2026, on Mondays through Saturday 9 am to noon at the Ice Rink on Illick’s Mill Road.

For more details, see

AAUW-Bethlehem’s Facebook site or website: Bethlehem-pa.aauw.net/book-fair

