© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

39th Annual Blueberry Festival

39th Annual Blueberry Festival

It’s the sweetest festival of the summer…and you’re invited! Make a plan to visit Bethlehem’s beautiful Burnside Plantation for great food; live music; fresh, delicious blueberries and desserts, Colonial cooking, gardening; kids activities; and much more!

Burnside Plantation
$10 ADVANCE | $12 DAY OF
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites
610-882-0450
info@historicbethlehem.org
https://historicbethlehem.org/
Burnside Plantation
1461 Schoenersville Road
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
610-882-0450
info@historicbethlehem.org
https://historicbethlehem.org/?historic-site=burnside-plantation