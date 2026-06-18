39th Annual Blueberry Festival
39th Annual Blueberry Festival
It’s the sweetest festival of the summer…and you’re invited! Make a plan to visit Bethlehem’s beautiful Burnside Plantation for great food; live music; fresh, delicious blueberries and desserts, Colonial cooking, gardening; kids activities; and much more!
Burnside Plantation
$10 ADVANCE | $12 DAY OF
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites
610-882-0450
info@historicbethlehem.org
Burnside Plantation
1461 Schoenersville RoadBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
610-882-0450
info@historicbethlehem.org