The Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association presents the 37th Annual AFBA Bluegrass Festival at Mountain View Park in Wind Gap. The four-day festival showcases bluegrass performances by artists including Henhouse Prowlers, The Grascals, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, and more. Festivalgoers can also enjoy workshops, jamming, kids crafts and activities, and free camping with an all-festival ticket.