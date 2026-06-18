37th Annual AFBA Bluegrass Festival
37th Annual AFBA Bluegrass Festival
The Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association presents the 37th Annual AFBA Bluegrass Festival at Mountain View Park in Wind Gap. The four-day festival showcases bluegrass performances by artists including Henhouse Prowlers, The Grascals, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, and more. Festivalgoers can also enjoy workshops, jamming, kids crafts and activities, and free camping with an all-festival ticket.
Mountain View Park
Adult Weekend Advance, June 15 through July 25: $100; Adult Weekend Gate: $125; Gate Senior Age 65+: $110; Youth 13-17 Advance / Gate: $20; Age 12 and under: Free; Thursday day ticket: $30; Friday day ticket: $50; Saturday day ticket: $55; Sunday day ticket: Free
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association
Mountain View Park
206 E. Mountain Rd.Wind Gap, Pennsylvania 18091