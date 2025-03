Karen El-Chaar welcomes Dr. Christopher Jackson, Bach Choir of Bethlehem's Artistic Director and Conductor to preview the elements and the core aspects of the upcoming event, The Bach Gala. The Event will be held at the Central Moravian Church on Saturday, March 8 at 4:00 PM.

Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's website.

(Original Air-Date: 2/25/2025)