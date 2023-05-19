© 2023
What a living whale is worth in the fight against climate change

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Andrea GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Found in Translation

Poachers can make a lot of money killing whales. But what if a living whale fetched a bigger price? Ralph Chami uses the language of dollars and cents to conserve nature and fight climate change.

About Ralph Chami

Ralph Chami is a financial economist and co-founder of Blue Green Future and Rebalance Earth. He retired from the International Monetary Fund after 25 years, where he most recently worked as an assistant director. He's developed a novel way to tackle both climate change and biodiversity loss: namely, to reposition species such as whales and elephants as crucial allies in the quest to sequester carbon, secure climate-resilient ecosystems and generate income for local communities. Chami himself experienced the majesty of whales firsthand in the Sea of Cortez in 2017.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Andrea Gutierrez
Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
