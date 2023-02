Because the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Museum of Art lost a bet: it must now loan a painting to its counterpart in Kansas City, the Nelson-Atkins Museum.

WHYY's Peter Crimmins reports the Philly Art Museum has decided on a painting by the 19th century artist Thomas Eakins.

(Original air-date: 2/24/23)