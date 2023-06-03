A Decade After Paulsboro, N.J. Train Derailment, Questions Linger Over Rail Safety and Public Health

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, worry about the health impacts of vinyl chloride exposure – after February’s train derailment. Seven CDC workers investigating the incident also reported symptoms.

About 10 years ago, Paulsboro, New Jersey faced a similar accident when 24,000 gallons of the carcinogenic gas leaked from a derailed train in November of 2012.

WHYY’s Zoe Read reports some residents are still feeling the impacts of the accident a decade later.

(Original air-date: 5/16/23)