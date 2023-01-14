What Would It Mean for Patients and Providers if Pandemic Health Care Advances Are Reversed?

At the start of the pandemic, the federal government recognized that it would be a really bad time for people to lose access to medical care because they could not pay for it.

So, they changed the rules to ensure people could not be kicked off Medicaid, the public health insurance program for people on low income. But that change is about to expire. WHYY's Alan Yu has more.

(Original air-date: 1/12/23)