WHYY Regional News

People’s Light Theatre Hires Security Firm After Threats to Its Holiday Panto Featuring a Drag Performer

By Peter Crimmins | WHYY
Published January 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST
Emma Lee
WHYY
''Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto,'' at People's Light in Malvern features Grace Ellis Solomon as Alice and Eric Jaffe as Alice's cat Dinah and the Cheshire Cat.

People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been devising holiday plays called pantos every year for two decades - a zany musical genre usually geared toward children.

This year they took a critical look at how they create pantos, and made changes to make it more LGBTQ inclusive. But WHYY’s Peter Crimmins reports a backlash and violent comments online have prompted the theater to hire a private security firm.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 12/26/22)

