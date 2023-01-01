People’s Light Theatre Hires Security Firm After Threats to Its Holiday Panto Featuring a Drag Performer

People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been devising holiday plays called pantos every year for two decades - a zany musical genre usually geared toward children.

This year they took a critical look at how they create pantos, and made changes to make it more LGBTQ inclusive. But WHYY’s Peter Crimmins reports a backlash and violent comments online have prompted the theater to hire a private security firm.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 12/26/22)