WHYY Regional News

Avian Flu Outbreak Reaches 4.4 Million Birds in Pennsylvania Ahead of Thanksgiving Sales

WDIY | By Alan Yu | WHYY
Published November 23, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST
11-11-2022-k-paynter-avian-flu-philadelphia-metro-wildlife-center-2-768x512.jpg
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center Executive Director Rich Schubert demonstrates use of the test for the avian flu

You’ve probably noticed that the price of eggs has gone up - and your Thanksgiving turkey might be more expensive this year as well.

That’s partly because of an unusually bad avian flu virus that has hit poultry farms in Pennsylvania and around the country. These viruses infect birds and usually not people, so it’s an animal disease for now, but it’s a serious one.

WHYY’s Alan Yu looked into what people are doing to stop the spread of the virus - which often spreads from wild birds to farms.

(Original air-date: 11/22/22)

WHYY Regional News
Alan Yu | WHYY
