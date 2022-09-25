Why Ida’s Remnants Left the Vine Street Expressway Under Water

Last September, a major thoroughfare that connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway in Center City Philadelphia filled up like a bathtub. It was one of the most striking impacts of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

A year later, state transportation officials have a pretty good sense of what went wrong — and they’re trying to figure out how to prevent it from happening in the future. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly explains.

(Original air-date: 9/21/22)