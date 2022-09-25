© 2022
WHYY Regional News

Why Ida’s Remnants Left the Vine Street Expressway Under Water

By Sophia Schmidt | WHYY
Published September 25, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT
The Vine Street Expressway is filled like a bathtub from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River after torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Last September, a major thoroughfare that connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway in Center City Philadelphia filled up like a bathtub. It was one of the most striking impacts of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

A year later, state transportation officials have a pretty good sense of what went wrong — and they’re trying to figure out how to prevent it from happening in the future. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly explains.

(Original air-date: 9/21/22)

Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native, and covers the environment for WHYY’s PlanPhilly. Before coming to Philadelphia in 2021, Sophia reported on her home state of Delaware for Delaware Public Media and produced interviews for NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” Sophia was a 2021 Metcalf Fellow.
