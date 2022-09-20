Temple Professor Continues Long Legal Journey to Sue FBI for Wrongful Prosecution

On Wednesday, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia heard the case of a Temple University physics professor suing an FBI agent and the U.S. government. In 2015, the professor, who is Chinese-American, was arrested, and accused of selling trade secrets to China, only for the government's case to collapse months later.

This is part of a series of high-profile prosecutions of Chinese-American scientists in recent years. WHYY’s Alan Yu has more on what happened in court.

(Original air-date: 9/16/22)