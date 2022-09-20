© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Tap here to support WDIY's Buy-Back Campaign for the Fall Membership Drive. Help us stay interruption-free for the first weekend of the Drive by donating today! 🎵
WHYY Regional News

Temple Professor Continues Long Legal Journey to Sue FBI for Wrongful Prosecution

By Alan Yu | WHYY
Published September 20, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT
IMG_0745-675x450.jpg
Emma Lee
/
WHYY
Xiaoxing Xi in his office at Temple University’s Science Education and Research Center.

On Wednesday, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia heard the case of a Temple University physics professor suing an FBI agent and the U.S. government. In 2015, the professor, who is Chinese-American, was arrested, and accused of selling trade secrets to China, only for the government's case to collapse months later.

This is part of a series of high-profile prosecutions of Chinese-American scientists in recent years. WHYY’s Alan Yu has more on what happened in court.

(Original air-date: 9/16/22)

WHYY Regional News
Alan Yu | WHYY
Alan was all set on majoring in biology, but then he realized he liked writing about science more than doing research, so he left Hong Kong and went to study journalism in the U.S. After interning at NPR and WBEZ in Chicago, he has never wanted to work anywhere outside of public radio. He covers space and all other kinds of innovation. He enjoys comic books, LEGO, and dragon boating.
See stories by Alan Yu | WHYY