WHYY Regional News

A ‘Heist’ That Never Happened? Inside Years of Strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium

By Alan Yu | WHYY
Published August 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT
Kimberly Paynter
WHYY
The Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion on Frankford Avenue in the Northeast section of the city.

When thousands of spiders, bugs and lizards disappeared from a Philadelphia Museum in 2018 - the story of the “insect heist” made national news — including a mention on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Then, a documentary dug deep into what really happened at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, revealing that some former employees say there was never a heist.

The insectarium’s CEO disputes this. But this tangled story is far from over. WHYY's Alan Yu has been following this story and has an update.

(Original air-date: 8/9/22)

