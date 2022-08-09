A ‘Heist’ That Never Happened? Inside Years of Strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium

When thousands of spiders, bugs and lizards disappeared from a Philadelphia Museum in 2018 - the story of the “insect heist” made national news — including a mention on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Then, a documentary dug deep into what really happened at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, revealing that some former employees say there was never a heist.

The insectarium’s CEO disputes this. But this tangled story is far from over. WHYY's Alan Yu has been following this story and has an update.

(Original air-date: 8/9/22)