Philadelphia city council members recently tightened the curfew for 16- and 17-year-olds. They now have to be inside by 10 p.m. during the summer. One of the goals is to keep kids safe from gun violence. But there’s mixed research on whether curfews actually reduce shootings, as WHYY’s Sammy Caiola reports.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)