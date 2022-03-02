Pennsylvania’s Redistricting Is Done, but Effects Are Still Unfolding

Every decade, an earthquake hits the Pennsylvania’s legislature in the form of redistricting. This year the commonwealth got a new map that makes Democrats more competitive than they’ve been in at least two decades, but also makes districts less likely to swing between parties.

WHYY’s Katie Meyer aims a spotlight on the ways those changes affect people in two different places: the blue-shifting Harrisburg metro, and moderate Bucks County.

(Original air-date: 3/2/22)