WHYY Regional News

Pennsylvania’s Redistricting Is Done, but Effects Are Still Unfolding

By Katie Meyer | WHYY
Published March 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST
Poll worker Chuck Kellander interacts with voters through a plexiglass screen at Belmont Hill Elementary School in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Every decade, an earthquake hits the Pennsylvania’s legislature in the form of redistricting. This year the commonwealth got a new map that makes Democrats more competitive than they’ve been in at least two decades, but also makes districts less likely to swing between parties.

WHYY’s Katie Meyer aims a spotlight on the ways those changes affect people in two different places: the blue-shifting Harrisburg metro, and moderate Bucks County.

(Original air-date: 3/2/22)

Katie Meyer is WHYY’s political reporter. She covers politics, policy, power, and elections at every level of government, with the goal of showing how it all affects people’s lives.
