Classical music host Karen El-Chaar speaks with Camerata Singers Artistic Director and Conductor Eduardo Azzati ahead of the ensemble’s complete performances of Handel’s Messiah. The concerts feature the Camerata Singers, vocal soloists, and the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra.

Performances take place Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 20, 2026, at 2 p.m. Both concerts are at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton Street, Allentown.

Half of ticket-sale proceeds will benefit The Kindness Project and The Fund to Benefit Children and Youth. Concert information and ticket details are available on the Camerata Singers website.

Scheduled broadcast: Thursday, November 26, at 10 a.m. during WDIY Classics.

