Classical music host Karen El-Chaar speaks with Alaina Swartz, Bel Canto Youth Chorale conductor, and Kelly Rocchi, director of the Bel Canto Youth Choir, ahead of their winter concert, For This Joy. The conversation also explores opportunities for youth of all ages to participate in Bel Canto’s choral programs, including Bach Buddies and Da Capo treble choir.

Bel Canto Winter Concert: For This Joy takes place November 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2540 Center Street, Bethlehem.