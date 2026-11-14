Chris Jackson Previews the Bach Choir’s Christmas Concert

Karen El-Chaar talks with Chris Jackson ahead of the Bach Choir’s Christmas concert, “A Christmas Carol.” The performance takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 4 to 5:30 PM at Egner Memorial Chapel at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

The program pairs music by J.S. Bach with a new choral setting of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by GRAMMY-nominated composer Benedict Sheehan. Jason King Jones of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival narrates.

Original Air Date Monday, November 16, at 10 AM.