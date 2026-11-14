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Chris Jackson Previews the Bach Choir’s Christmas Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published November 14, 2026 at 6:03 AM EST
Chris Jackson standing beside the WDIY 88.1 FM logo.
Chris Jackson at WDIY.

Karen El-Chaar talks with Chris Jackson ahead of the Bach Choir’s Christmas concert, “A Christmas Carol.” The performance takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 4 to 5:30 PM at Egner Memorial Chapel at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

The program pairs music by J.S. Bach with a new choral setting of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by GRAMMY-nominated composer Benedict Sheehan. Jason King Jones of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival narrates.

Original Air Date Monday, November 16, at 10 AM.
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WDIY Headlines InterviewLiveThe Bach ChoirBach Choir
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar