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Dave Kline Previews Busker Incognito’s Blues & Boogie Weekend

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:12 AM EST
Busker Incognito’s Blues & Boogie Weekend 2026 graphic featuring guitars and a harmonica.”
Busker Incognito’s Blues & Boogie Weekend 2026.

Operations Director Neil Hever spoke with Dave Kline by phone in advance of the show. Kline, festival founder and executive director of the Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, discusses the origins of Busker Incognito’s Blues & Boogie Weekend and the musicians joining its debut lineup.

Presented by the Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the festival takes place November 19–22, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, 701 Penn Street. The schedule includes free blues jams and workshops alongside ticketed performances.

Featured artists include Mud Morganfield, Alexis P. Suter, John Németh, Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice, Katie Henry, Slam Allen, and BC Blue featuring Bev Conklin. The interview also includes music selections from festival artists.

More information is available at the Busker Incognito’s Blues & Boogie Weekend website.
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Neil Hever
Neil is WDIY's Operations Director. He is also the co-host of the weekly music program, Hidden Charms.
See stories by Neil Hever