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On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-07-16

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
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Bill Fox
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WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on German electronic musician and composer Robert Schroeder. The Featured CD at Midnight will be D. Mo Vol. 4 on Spheric Music. You will also hear new music by Philip Blackburn on Neuma and by Sulk Rooms on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, July 16, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 9 show #1510) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
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WDIY Headlines Robert Schroeder
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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