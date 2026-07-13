On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-07-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on German electronic musician and composer Robert Schroeder. The Featured CD at Midnight will be D. Mo Vol. 4 on Spheric Music. You will also hear new music by Philip Blackburn on Neuma and by Sulk Rooms on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, July 16, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 9 show #1510) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.