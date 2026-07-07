On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-07-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on German electronic musician and composer Robert Schroeder. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ferro OXID" on Spheric Music. You will also hear new music by David Helpling and Scott Reich on Spotted Peccary Music and by XauriX XubatniX on Aural Films.

Listen to the show on Thursday, July 9, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 2 show #1509) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.