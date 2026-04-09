WDIY Providing Meals to Second Harvest Food Bank During the 2026 Spring Fund Drive

Every dollar donated to WDIY during this year's Spring Membership Drive will help provide meals to those in need in the Lehigh Valley. For every $100 WDIY receives in donations, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley will provide 15 meals to individuals and families in our community. WDIY has partnered with Valley National Financial Advisors to cover the costs of the meals, allowing 100% of WDIY member donation to stay with the station.

Second Harvest’s network of agencies which receive meals include food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, childcare facilities, and rehabilitation facilities. In addition to non-perishable goods, Second Harvest has begun providing fresh produce as well. The organization employs refrigeration units at its Nazareth facilities as well as refrigeration trucks to deliver fruits and vegetables.

Membership donations can be made to WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive here.

WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive began on-air on Monday, April 6.

In the spring of 2025, WDIY held the same partnership, with member donations resulting in Second Harvest delivering 8,100 meals to those in need in our community.

Known officially as Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, the organization was established by the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley in 1982. Today, Second Harvest serves more than 200 agencies in a six-county area: Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, and Wayne counties. Collectively, this network serves more than 60,000 people each month.

Valley National Financial Advisors has partnered with WDIY annually for the station's Membership Drives since 2017. Valley National is a financial services firm in Bethlehem that was founded in 1985. The organization integrates financial planning, wealth management, tax, insurance, and more under one roof.