WDIY 2026 Spring Fund Drive Giveaway: Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tickets and Merch

To show our appreciation for your support, everyone who donates during the Spring Fund Drive will be entered into our exclusive drawing to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Lehigh Valley IronPigs along with a “Pig Pack” of IronPigs merchandise!

The Pig Pack includes: two hats, four towels, four tickets, and a Justin Crawford bobblehead!

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, where the IronPigs play, was recently voted the Best Minor League Ballpark in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The team is recognized for elite attendance, frequently leading all of Minor League Baseball in fans per game.

All Spring Fund Drive contributors will be emailed an entry form after the conclusion of the Drive with your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets. This is just our way of saying "thank you" for supporting WDIY.

Donations to WDIY's Spring Fund Drive can be made at our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

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A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings. Please email shamusm@wdiy.org for more information.