Hand-Crafted Music with Bruce Gaston and Ken Purcell

James Zipprodt sits down with Bruce Gaston and Ken Purcell, the musical duo who created the album "Mr. Handman," which features songs performed on Gaston's hands. Gaston's performances as a manualist have earned him international attention, including a 2000 interview on NPR's All Things Considered, which was recorded from the WDIY studios.

Bruce and Ken recall how their duo was born and reflect on their musical careers, along with providing in-studio performances of some of their most well-known songs.

(Original air-date: 3/31/26)