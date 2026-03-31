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Hand-Crafted Music with Bruce Gaston and Ken Purcell

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT

James Zipprodt sits down with Bruce Gaston and Ken Purcell, the musical duo who created the album "Mr. Handman," which features songs performed on Gaston's hands. Gaston's performances as a manualist have earned him international attention, including a 2000 interview on NPR's All Things Considered, which was recorded from the WDIY studios.

Bruce and Ken recall how their duo was born and reflect on their musical careers, along with providing in-studio performances of some of their most well-known songs.

(Original air-date: 3/31/26)
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WDIY Headlines Mr. HandmanBruce GastonKen PurcellMusic
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt