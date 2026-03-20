© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️

John Ernesto Previews the 2026 Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest

WDIY | By John Dodds
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
John Ernesto stands outside of the Flatiron Building in Bethlehem, PA, home to WDIY's studios.
John Ernesto stands outside of the Flatiron Building in Bethlehem, PA, home to WDIY's studios.

WDIY's John Dodds talks with John Ernesto, Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest artistic consultant, about what's in store for the 2026 festival, coming to Reading, PA for ten days starting March 19.

This year will be the festival's 35th year and will take place at several venues, including the Miller Center for the Arts, DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, and Scottish Rite Cathedral. Performances will include The Yellowjackets, The Emmet Cohen Quintet celebrating Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Eric Benét, Stanley Jordan performing the music of the Grateful Dead, and more.

Ernesto retired from his post as director of the Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest in 2024, though he remains an integral part of the annual festival.

The Boscov's Berks Jazz is produced by the Berks Arts Council. The full schedule is available at the festival website.

(Original air-date: 3/19/2026)
Tags
WDIY Headlines Berks Jazz FestInterviewLive
John Dodds
John is the host of the Tuesday night jazz program, Doodlin'.
See stories by John Dodds