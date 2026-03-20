John Ernesto Previews the 2026 Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest

WDIY's John Dodds talks with John Ernesto, Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest artistic consultant, about what's in store for the 2026 festival, coming to Reading, PA for ten days starting March 19.

This year will be the festival's 35th year and will take place at several venues, including the Miller Center for the Arts, DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, and Scottish Rite Cathedral. Performances will include The Yellowjackets, The Emmet Cohen Quintet celebrating Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Eric Benét, Stanley Jordan performing the music of the Grateful Dead, and more.

Ernesto retired from his post as director of the Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest in 2024, though he remains an integral part of the annual festival.

The Boscov's Berks Jazz is produced by the Berks Arts Council. The full schedule is available at the festival website.

(Original air-date: 3/19/2026)

