On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-03-12

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on the Asheville electro-music Festival continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Asheville electro-music 2014 by various artists supporting the Asheville electro-music Festival on electro-music Media. You will also hear new music by Thaneco and Sokratis Votskos on Thaneco Records and by d'Voxx on DiN Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, March 12, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 5 - show #1492) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.