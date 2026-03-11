© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-03-12

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on the Asheville electro-music Festival continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Asheville electro-music 2014 by various artists supporting the Asheville electro-music Festival on electro-music Media. You will also hear new music by Thaneco and Sokratis Votskos on Thaneco Records and by d'Voxx on DiN Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, March 12, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 5 - show #1492) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Dino Pacifici
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content