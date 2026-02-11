Call for WDIY On-Air News Hosts

WDIY 88.1 FM is looking for volunteers to operate the board for our daily NPR programming, particularly for Morning Edition roles (weekdays 6-9am). The volunteer will be assigned a specific day of the week or will be added to our fill-in list for when other volunteers call out. Currently, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have the greatest need. Multiple volunteers are welcome and can choose to rotate a specific day with others.

Duties:



Run the board for a 2-3 hour NPR program

Switch between the national NPR feed and station promos

Report local weather and traffic during short breaks

Participate in 3-4 on-air fundraising drives throughout the year - paired with an experienced staff member or other volunteer

Skills Needed:



Basic computer skills (Google Chrome, Gmail)

Speaking on air for short periods of time

Basic CD player knowledge

No prior radio or broadcasting experience is required. New volunteers will receive training on hosting, weather and traffic reporting, board operation, etc. Many of our volunteers joined us with no prior experience and are now excelling in their roles. We’d love to have you, whether you were part of your college station years ago, have current experience with show hosting or public speaking, or just enjoy listening to WDIY or NPR and want to get involved!

Tap here to submit an application.