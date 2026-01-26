Exclusive Giveaway: For the Love of Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, love is in the air, and WDIY is spreading that love to you. Introducing: For the Love of Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest! We are partnering with the Fest to give away a weekend getaway for two to the annual jazz lovers' destination for their 35th year.

One person will be picked at random to receive a two-night hotel stay the weekend of March 27-29, 2026 along with a pair of tickets to the following performances:



Eric Benet on Friday, March 27, 9:30 p.m., DoubleTree Grand Ballroom

Stanley Jordan Plays the Dead, Saturday, March 28, 2:00 p.m., DoubleTree Callowhill Room

Berks Sinfonietta: Gershwin Comes Alive, Saturday, March 28, 6:00 p.m., DoubleTree Callowhill Room

Gerald Veasley’s Unscripted All-Stars, Jazz Brunch, Sunday, March 29, 10:30 a.m., DoubleTree Grand Ballroom

David Benoit & Eric Marienthal with Reading Pops Orchestra, Sunday, March 29, 3:30 p.m., Miller Center for the Arts

This is a $1,200 value!

➡️ To enter the giveaway, please fill out the form here. ⬅️

Entries are due before Wednesday, February 14 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be selected at random and notified on Thursday, February 15.

The 35th Annual Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, presented by Berks Arts, is taking place March 19-29, 2026. The Fest will feature dozens of concerts at various venues in the Greater Reading area featuring world-renowned jazz musicians. Additionally, dozens of free live music events featuring local and regional musicians occur in area clubs and restaurants throughout the festival. For more information, visit the festival website.

____________________________________________

* This giveaway is open to U.S. Residents age 18 and older. No purchase or donation necessary to enter. A donation does not increase your chances of winning. For more information, contact developement@wdiy.org.