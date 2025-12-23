Carlos Benjamin's Top 47 Albums of 2025

As 2025 winds down, Friday Blend host Carlos Benjamin took to the airwaves last week to air selections from each of his top 47 albums of 2025. The mix of music in this year's list includes: indie rock, Americana, alt-country, folk, and blues. A few recordings are instrumental, and a few EPs are included alongside the full-length albums.

Find the full list below in no particular order.

1. Los Straitjackets - Somos Los Straitjackets Dreaming

2. The Youngers - Dreaming

3. The Wood Brothers - Puff of Smoke

4. Sun Bus - Tune In Turn Up Paddle Out EP

5. Gertrudus - Super Good Enough

6. Samantha Fish - Paper Doll

7. TajMo - Room on the Porch

8. I'm with Her (Sarah Jarosz • Aoife O'Donovan • Sara Watkins) - Wild and Clear and Blue

9. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia

10. Paul Thorn - Life Is Just a Vapor

11. Ramona and the Holy Smokes - Ramona and the Holy Smokes

12. Cristina Vane - Hear My Call

13. Brennen Leigh - Don't You Ever Give Upon Love

14. Sweet Megg - Never Been Home

15. Asleep at the Wheel - Riding High in Texas

16. Hayes Carll - We're Only Human

17. The Hens - Hen Sounds

18. Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts - Talkin to the Trees

19. Phil Pilorz & Sarah Ayers Band - Apocalypse Road

20. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - Closer to the Bone

21. The BC Combo - Glass Half Full

22. Sharon Van Etten - Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

23. My Morning Jacket - is

24. Roberta Faceplant - Brisket & Cigarettes EP

25. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives - Space Junk EP

26. Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers - Ridin' with the Devil (Goin' as Fast as I Can) EP

27. Molly Tuttle - So Long Little Miss Sunshine

28. Tommy Emmanuel - Living in the Light

29. Sierra Hull - A Tip Toe Highwire

30. Lucy Kaplansky - The Lucy Story (Unreleased & Rare Tracks, 1976-2023)

31. John Gorka - unentitled

32. Lili Anel - You Have a Visitor

33. Rosy Nolan - Main Attraction

34. Rosie Flores & The Talismen - Impossible Frontiers

35. Early James - Medium Raw

36. Wet Leg - moisturizer

37. Josh Ritter - I Believe in You, My Honeydew

38. David Byrne & Ghost Train Orchestra - Who Is the Sky?

39. James McMurtry - The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy

40. Galactic & Irma Thomas - Audience with the Queen

41. Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums

42. Craig Finn - Always Been

43. The Beths - Straight Line Was a Lie

44. The Head and the Heart - Aperture

45. Franz Ferdinand - The Human Fear

46. Marshall Crenshaw - From the Hellhole

47. Kathleen Edwards - Billionaire