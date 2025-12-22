© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
❄️ Thank you to everyone who contributed to our Year-End Donation Drive! There's still time to make a year-end gift to WDIY. Tap here to give. 💙

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-12-25

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:07 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Nerve Net.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Shadow Lounge by Nerve Net on Plus. You will also hear new music by an artist on the last Tone Science compilation that will be released by DiN Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, December 25, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (December 18 - show #1481) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Nerve NetJames SpitznagleGreg MaslynGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content