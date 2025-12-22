On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-12-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Nerve Net.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Shadow Lounge by Nerve Net on Plus. You will also hear new music by an artist on the last Tone Science compilation that will be released by DiN Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, December 25, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (December 18 - show #1481) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.