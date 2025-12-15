© 2025
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-12-18

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:42 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Nerve Net.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Shadow Lounge by Nerve Net on Plus. You will also hear new music by Cyberchump on Internal Combustion and by Ümlaut on Audiobulb Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, December 18, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (December 11 - show #1480) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
WDIY Headlines Nerve NetJames SpitznagleGreg MaslynGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
