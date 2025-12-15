On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-12-18

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Nerve Net.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Shadow Lounge by Nerve Net on Plus. You will also hear new music by Cyberchump on Internal Combustion and by Ümlaut on Audiobulb Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, December 18, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (December 11 - show #1480) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.